It’s easy to forget that the redshirt senior had never started a game at Wake Forest before last season. That’s because all he did was record 105 tackles — 71 of them in the final seven games — while becoming the last healthy scholarship linebacker standing.
Strnad is this high not only because of what he means when he’s on the field, but because of what’s behind him on the depth chart. Sophomore Ryan Smenda Jr. will start at the other linebacker position, and then the Deacons’ second-string linebackers could be Jeff Burley and Chase Monroe — both of whom didn’t play last season because of knee injuries — and Ja'Cquez Williams as he shifts from rover.