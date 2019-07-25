WFUND (copy)

Linebacker Justin Strnad goes to the locker room during Wake Forest's game against Notre Dame last season. 

It’s easy to forget that the redshirt senior had never started a game at Wake Forest before last season. That’s because all he did was record 105 tackles — 71 of them in the final seven games — while becoming the last healthy scholarship linebacker standing.

Strnad is this high not only because of what he means when he’s on the field, but because of what’s behind him on the depth chart. Sophomore Ryan Smenda Jr. will start at the other linebacker position, and then the Deacons’ second-string linebackers could be Jeff Burley and Chase Monroe — both of whom didn’t play last season because of knee injuries — and Ja'Cquez Williams as he shifts from rover.

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments