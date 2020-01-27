The reach of Kobe Bryant’s impact on the basketball community means he touched several lives at Wake Forest.
For junior center Olivier Sarr, Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers jersey was the first he ever owned.
For freshman forward Ismael Massoud, Bryant was an immortal figure he met when he was 10.
“When Superman dies, you don’t really think it’s supposed to happen,” Massoud said Monday afternoon. “He’s one of the people who you really don’t think is supposed to ever really die. You have him in that stature as a person that’s a hero.
“He’s not supposed to pass away, he’s almost beyond human at a certain point.”
Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people who died in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, Calif. The reverberations
The timing of Sunday’s news in relation to when Wake Forest’s overtime loss to Virginia ended made for a whirlwind of emotions for the Deacons. Initial reports were just starting to trickle out while Wake Forest players were in the post-game process of showering, getting dressed and leaving the locker room.
“After our game, in the locker room somebody came and told us the news. I thought it was fake news at first, really,” Sarr said. “I was just like, ‘Come on, man. Don’t tell me that.’ We just lost a game, I know that’s not true. Can’t be true.”
Disbelief turned to despair as details emerged. And then that brought forth reflection.
“Playing in France, growing up in France, Kobe was my favorite player, my idol. … My first memory of basketball was watching the Finals with my dad,” Sarr said. “My dad was rooting for the Celtics and (Kevin Garnett), and I hated him, and I hated everybody on the Celtics team. I was rooting for the Lakers and Kobe was my player.
“He was and still will be an inspiration for me, the way he was working, the way he put his mind to his work, he dedicated his life, he dedicated his time, everything, for this beautiful sport. It’s just heartbreaking.”
Sarr figures when he was first drawn to Bryant, it wasn't because he was the most-prolific scorer in the NBA. It was more about how he played than his stats.
"It affects me as much as if it was somebody from my family because ... you felt like you were a part of his environment," Sarr said. "He was giving everything on the court, he was giving so much to the game that even a little kid that doesn’t know nothing about basketball yet can feel that, that love for the game. I think that’s something that resonated to me."
Massoud, a native of East Harlem, N.Y., said he was just beginning his basketball career about 10 years ago when Bryant made a public appearance at a Foot Locker in New York. Massoud received an autographed basketball and got to ask Bryant one question.
“I asked him … something like, ‘When you first started playing basketball, what were some of the things you did to work out and to get yourself better?’” Massoud said.
He didn’t remember the answer — though it’s likely it helped mold Massoud into the player he is today.
"I remember growing up, I always would like, after practice or when I’m working out, I ask myself, ‘What would Kobe do? Would he stop working right now or get more shots?’ Because I know he would never stop," Massoud said.
Coach Danny Manning’s 15-year NBA career overlapped the first seven of Bryant’s career, and he said one of the things that stood out about the five-time NBA champion was his confidence upon entering the league. And, though “people didn’t like it to start,” he was universally respected in basketball circles for how hard he worked to achieve exactly what he said he would.
But for Manning, the tragedy of Sunday’s crash was more about the post-basketball life that Bryant seemed to be embracing.
“It’s about where he was at in his life, what he was doing with his family that he didn’t get a chance to do during his career because of the commitment that we have to the game,” Manning said. “That’s probably the tough part for me because I have a daughter, I have a son.
“He jumped into that just like he jumped into playing ball.”
Bryant had also jumped into supporting the women’s game — something not lost on Coach Jen Hoover of the Deacons’ women’s team.
“Just two years ago, I think it was, at the Final Four he was sitting an aisle away with Gigi watching UConn and Notre Dame play in the semifinals,” Hoover said. “My husband and I were sitting there and didn’t even realize it because he was just another basketball fan.
“But to realize that the icon, the legend that Kobe Bryant was, was sitting there watching and embracing the women’s game, was really exciting times for us.”
