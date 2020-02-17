Georgia Tech has neither won or lost more than three straight games at any point this season, pulling into Winston-Salem with a record one game under .500 and two games under in ACC play.
Yet, Coach Josh Pastner sees his team improving — the latest evidence being a 64-58 win against Louisville last week.
“We’ve really gotten better. Maybe the record doesn’t show it … but we have improved. I really believe we’re better than our record is,” Pastner said. “That was a great win … I feel like we’re at the doorstep. The only way to get through the door is to have some validation and some wins.”
Georgia Tech plays at Syracuse later this week, and then plays three straight home games — against Clemson, Miami and Pittsburgh — before closing with a game at Clemson.
