Kim Lewellen, the golf coach of the Wake Forest women’s program, has been the national coach of the year by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association.
“This honor is special for many reasons but most importantly because it was awarded by my colleagues,” Lewellen said. “This award reflects those brilliant individuals that surround me at Wake: our administration, my associate head coach Ryan Potter, all our support staff, and most importantly those young ladies that have put their trust in us and show up to work hard each and every day.”
In two seasons at Wake Forest Lewellen has established the Deacons as one of the premiere programs in the country. Last spring they finished runner-up to Duke for the national championship and this spring they were ranked No. 1 before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all college sports.
In seven tournaments this season the Deacons had four wins and three golfers won in-dividual titles.
Lewellen was last year’s ACC coach of the year and in 2011 she was named the LPGA National Coach of the Year at Virginia. She’s been the ACC coach of the year four times in her 13 seasons as a coach of the Cavaliers and the Deacons.
Daniel Meggs will have tournament named for him
Daniel Meggs, a former Wake Forest golfer who died in February after a battle with colon cancer, will have a junior golf tournament named in his honor.
Thanks to Harold Varner III and his foundation (HV3 Foundation) and the Carolinas Golf Association the tournament will be named the Daniel Meggs Memorial Junior Golf Tournament that will be played at Providence Country Club in Charlotte on July 28.
Meggs, who was from Charlotte, played for the Deacons from 2008-10, died at the age of 29.
Meggs, who was a golf pro in Charlotte, was a successful junior golfer winning the CGA’s Dogwood State Junior Boys championship and also the Joe Cheves Junior in 2005. He played in three straight U.S. Junior Amateurs.
Varner, a PGA Tour pro who played at East Carolina and is from the Gastonia area, and Meggs grew up together playing junior golf.
