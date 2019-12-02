Wake Forest had a major problem on kickoff coverage for the second half of the season, and by the Deacons’ second kickoff against the Orange they were sky-kicking to about the 25-yard line and conceding returns past the 30 instead of worse alternatives.
Coach Dave Clawson was blunt in his assessment — which wasn’t the same as it was last week, when he shouldered blame for having too many inexperienced players on the unit against Duke.
“I mean, we’re not in a good place on kickoff. And really, it starts with the kick. We just … when you don’t kick the ball deep, and you kick it shallow and you don’t have a lot of hang time, those are ideal returns,” Clawson said. “The field position part of that kills us right now. That you’re constantly letting other teams start at the 35. … I thought Nick Sciba early in the year did a great job of kicking off, and just — he’s got a little bit of a tired leg and I think that showed as the year went on.
“It’s just a lot to ask a kid to do. When you score as many points as we do, or we have, it’s a lot, there’s a lot of kickoffs. Hopefully we’ll get him rested up and we’ll be better in a bowl game.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.