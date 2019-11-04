Wofford Clemson Football

Wake Forest will travel to Clemson for a Nov. 16 game against Clemson and running back Travis Etienne (9). The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest’s game at Clemson on Nov. 16 will start at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on either ABC or ESPN, the ACC announced Monday.

As it stands now, Wake Forest and Clemson are the ACC’s only ranked teams — the Deacons at No. 22, the Tigers at No. 4 — in The Associated Press poll. The first College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday night, with Wake Forest likely to receive its first ranking (the 2014 season was the first for the CFP) in that poll.

Which network the game lands on will be determined this weekend, likely after Clemson’s game against N.C. State ends (it starts at 7:30).

There is no more mystery about which TV network will show this weekend's game. The Wake Forest at Virginia Tech game will be on the ACC Network. The Louisville-Miami game will be on ESPN2.

