Wake Forest’s quest to find which kicker will handle kickoff duties is a three-player competition between sophomore kicker Nick Sciba, redshirt sophomore walk-on Zach Murphy and freshman Ivan Mora.
“We don’t want to have to cover. We want to kick it in the end zone and get a touchback,” Clawson said. “Now, there are weeks, depending on the opponent, you may want to get a high kick and have it inside the numbers. … But with that, you’re always flirting with kicking it out of bounds and giving it to them at the 35.”