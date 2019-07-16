WFUPractice

Coach Dave Clawson and the Wake Forest Deacons battled through injuries to win seven games in the 2018 season.

What do you do after winning three straight bowl games for the first time in program history?

Up the ante with a fourth-straight bowl win.

Last year at this event, Clawson was asked in a variety of ways the same question: How does he keep the arrow pointed upward at Wake Forest? Coming off the Military Bowl and Belk Bowl seasons, going from seven to eight wins, last season’s seven-win season is, on paper, a decline.

It didn’t feel that way, though, given the way the Deacons rallied through injuries in the second half of the season to win three ACC road games.

Now it becomes a matter of whether the Deacons can, with a cleaner bill of health, push the number higher in the wins column.

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments