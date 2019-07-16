What do you do after winning three straight bowl games for the first time in program history?
Up the ante with a fourth-straight bowl win.
Last year at this event, Clawson was asked in a variety of ways the same question: How does he keep the arrow pointed upward at Wake Forest? Coming off the Military Bowl and Belk Bowl seasons, going from seven to eight wins, last season’s seven-win season is, on paper, a decline.
It didn’t feel that way, though, given the way the Deacons rallied through injuries in the second half of the season to win three ACC road games.
Now it becomes a matter of whether the Deacons can, with a cleaner bill of health, push the number higher in the wins column.