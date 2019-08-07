Wake Forest First Day of Football Practice

Wake Forest linebacker Justin Strnad (23) had a day off from practice Tuesday morning. He used the time to be an extra set of eyes on the field.

Wake Forest’s senior linebacker and captain had Tuesday morning’s practice off, and he circulated around the field lending an extra set of eyes where he could. Strnad also spent a good deal of time talking with newly hired defensive analyst Jim Hofher, who was added to the staff last month and is entering his 41st year in college football coaching.

“I got a chance to meet him the first day of camp or so, and then I was just picking his brain (Tuesday), trying to learn things from him and talk to him about his experience coaching,” Strnad said.

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments