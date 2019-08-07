Wake Forest’s senior linebacker and captain had Tuesday morning’s practice off, and he circulated around the field lending an extra set of eyes where he could. Strnad also spent a good deal of time talking with newly hired defensive analyst Jim Hofher, who was added to the staff last month and is entering his 41st year in college football coaching.
“I got a chance to meet him the first day of camp or so, and then I was just picking his brain (Tuesday), trying to learn things from him and talk to him about his experience coaching,” Strnad said.