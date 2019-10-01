This was as easy as picking Newman at No. 1.
Strnad flies around the field for the Deacons’ defense and is a valuable asset in whatever capacity he’s put in — whether it’s as a pass-rusher, as a run-stopper or in pass coverage. He leads the ACC with 53 tackles, including 30 unassisted tackles. Only one Deacon has more than half of Strnad’s unassisted tackle total — Nasir Greer has 17.
It’s really just been a continuation of sorts for Strnad, who elevated his performance in the second half of last season — his first as a starter.
In the past 12 games, Strnad has 124 tackles, 11½ tackles for loss, two sacks and eight pass break-ups.
