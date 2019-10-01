WakeFootball

Wake Forest senior offensive lineman Justin Herron (75) shakes hands with Utah State junior defensive end Justus Te'i (51) after the Demon Deacon victory on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20190831w_spt_wakefootball

The way that the Beef Boys, and Herron, operate is such that this could probably just be listed as the entire offensive line.

But in looking at individual players, Wake Forest’s sixth-year left tackle stands out.

Herron has landed on Pro Football Focus’ ACC team of the week three times this season. He’s clearly recovered from the torn ACL that cut his season short a year ago — and it seems he’s playing better than he was before the injury.

The Beef Boys as a whole, though, have stood out. Wake Forest has allowed six sacks, tied for the fourth-fewest in the ACC, while rushing for 202.4 yards per game — the fourth-best in the ACC.

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments