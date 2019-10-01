The way that the Beef Boys, and Herron, operate is such that this could probably just be listed as the entire offensive line.
But in looking at individual players, Wake Forest’s sixth-year left tackle stands out.
Herron has landed on Pro Football Focus’ ACC team of the week three times this season. He’s clearly recovered from the torn ACL that cut his season short a year ago — and it seems he’s playing better than he was before the injury.
The Beef Boys as a whole, though, have stood out. Wake Forest has allowed six sacks, tied for the fourth-fewest in the ACC, while rushing for 202.4 yards per game — the fourth-best in the ACC.
