The former athletics director for 28 years at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Rose became the third female to serve as the athletics director of an NCAA Division I program when she accepted the position in 1990.

In 1999-2000, she became the first female to serve on the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee. Chief among her accomplishments with the university was the overall growth of the 49ers athletics department, culminating with the unveiling of the school’s football program in 2013.

Recommended for you

Load comments