Alistair Johnston and Joey DeZart of Wake Forest were each taken in the MLS SuperDraft on Thursday afternoon.
Also picked in the first round was Tanner Beason, a former star at Stanford who is from Winston-Salem. Beason, a defender, was taken No. 12 by the San Jose Earthquakes. He is a Forsyth Country Day graduate who was part of three national championship teams at Stanford.
Johnston, who transferred to Wake Forest from St. John’s for his final two seasons, was picked 11th in the first round by Nashville SC, an expansion team in the MLS. DeZart was taken in the second round (No. 31 overall) by Orlando City SC.
It was the fifth straight year that Wake Forest had a player selected in the first round of the MLS. Johnston was the 17th player from Wake Forest taken in the first round in the history of the draft.
Coach Bobby Muuss of the Deacons said: "What an honor for these young men to be drafted and earn a chance to begin their professional careers. For them both to do this as seniors says a lot about their character and work ethic, and we can't wait to see their successes at the next level."
Johnston had six goals and 10 assists in his two seasons and this past season helped the Deacons to the College Cup. He moved from midfield to right back this past season and was also a team captain.
DeZart was a three-year starter in the defensive midfield, playing in 65 career games and making 53 starts. He had two goals and four assists for his career.
The two other rounds in the draft will be held Jan. 13.
