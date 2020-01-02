Joe Girardi, who has been a part of four World Series championship teams and will manage the Philadelpha Phillies in 2020, will be a guest at the Wake Forest Baseball First Pitch Banquet on Feb. 7.
The banquet will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Snead Room at Bridger Field House.
Registration deadline is Feb. 4. Tickets are $125 per person or $1,000 for a table of 10 people (click here to purchase). Table purchases also include two Girardi-autographed baseballs and two passes for a pre-dinner reception with Girardi. Every ticket purchase also includes a Wake Forest baseball season pass, valued at $45 each.
The evening will include a silent and live auction featuring autographed jerseys, memorabilia and travel opportunities. Proceeds will benefit the Wake Forest baseball program.
Girardi played for the New York Yankees' 1996, 1998 and 1999 World Series winners. He managed the team from 2008 to '17, lead the Yankees to the title in 2009.
Girardi's Phillies, whose roster will include Bryce Harper, Aaron Nola and Rhys Hoskins, play in the National League East with the 2019 world champion Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves, who won the East Division. The Phillies finished fourth the East, also behind the Mets, with an 81-81 record in 2019.
Girardi caught in the big leagues from 1989 to 2003 and batted .267 with 1,100 hits and a .991 career fielding percentage.
