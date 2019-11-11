Clawson was asked last week about job security at major programs in light of Willie Taggart’s firing as coach of Florida State.
“I think there (are) certain places that maybe are set up to have instant success. That a coach retires like a Bob Stoops and obviously left that (Oklahoma) program in really good shape and then a guy comes in and continues to elevate it,” Clawson said. “A lot of times when there are job changes, there’s a reason for change.
“And there’s problems they’ve gotta get fixed, and we don’t have free agency, and it’s — to have a year and a half to fix it, I don’t know if, at most places, if that’s a realistic expectation.”
In the six days since, Arkansas fired Chad Morris, who, like Taggart, was in his second season with the school.
