Wake Forest’s redshirt junior quarterback said he hasn't made a decision on whether he’ll return for the Deacons next season or enter the NFL Draft.
“I’m not sure, I’m not sure. I’m not sure at this moment,” Newman said after the game. “I’m just going to take some time, sit back and talk to my family, relax a little bit, heal up, then make a very smart decision.”
Newman, a 6-foot-4, 230-pounder from Graham, wrapped up his first full season as Wake Forest’s starting quarterback with 26 touchdown passes, which is tied for second-most in a season in school history. Newman completed 220 of 361 passes for 2,868 yards, with 11 interceptions. He also ran for 574 yards and six touchdowns.
Newman has drawn some NFL buzz because of his size and arm talent. Another factor to be considered is that, as he said, he’s played through multiple injuries this season — beyond the shoulder injury that caused him to miss the game against Florida State.
“I think it’s been pretty obvious I’ve been banged up pretty much all season, for the most part,” Newman said. “I’ve just gotta fight, just gotta let my body heal up and learn from this year and take it into next year.”
What’s left to be determined is what team he’s taking that into next year for.
