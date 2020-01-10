Jamie Newman will transfer to Georgia, according to a report from ESPN and confirmed by a source familiar with the situation.
Newman is immediately eligible to play as a graduate transfer and joins a Georgia team that went 12-2 with a win in the Sugar Bowl this past season.
Newman’s choice entering December included three options: return to Wake Forest, enter the NFL draft or enter the transfer portal.
He chose to pursue the transfer route because NFL scouts expressed a desire to see him outside of Wake Forest’s run-pass option offense, the source explained, and Newman’s desire to be a first-round draft pick meant entering the portal to see other options.
Newman announced that he was entering the NCAA’s transfer portal Dec. 31. He accounted for 32 touchdowns and 3,442 yards this season, despite missing one game and being replaced in two others because of injuries.
Newman’s 2,868 passing yards this past season is the fourth-most in a season in school history, and his 26 touchdown passes is tied for second.
An early report from Pete Thamel of Yahoo! — early in this case means a couple of hours after Newman announced he was entering the transfer portal — named Oregon as a possibility. The Ducks are replacing Justin Herbert and former Wake Forest offensive lineman A’lique Terry is a graduate assistant.
But Georgia’s quarterback situation became clear this week when Jake Fromm declared for the NFL draft.
Georgia has three in-house candidates that could have succeeded Fromm, and one of those is an early enrollee. Stetson Bennett was the most-experienced quarterback on the roster after playing in five games this past season. D’Wan Mathis redshirted this past season after going brain surgery in May. And Carson Beck is a 6-6, 225-pound quarterback who enrolled for the spring semester.
Newman, according to the source, has been told he’ll be the starter.
Georgia’s schedule sets up to be real interesting in the first three weeks: The Bulldogs open with a game against Virginia on Sept. 7, a Monday night meeting at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium. After a home game against East Tennessee State in the second weekend of the season, Georgia travels to Alabama on Sept. 19.
