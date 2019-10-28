It’s a good bet that through the years that Winston-Salem State and Wake Forest have played football in the same city the chance of both starting quarterbacks being from the same area has never happened.
Until this season.
Jamie Newman (Graham) and Dominique Graves (Gibsonville) grew up about 10 miles from each other and attended different high schools in the Burlington area. Newman has helped the Deacons to a 6-1 record this season as a redshirt junior, and Graves, a sophomore, has the Rams at 4-4 with a chance to win the CIAA’s Southern Division and a berth in the CIAA championship game.
"Yeah, we're just a couple exits from each other," Graves said.
The Burlington area has long had a reputation for producing football talent through the years. The list of great athletes from the area who went on to play college football is a long one.
Newman says he considers Graves a friend. When Graves decided to take WSSU’s offer to play quarterback he called Newman to get some advice.
“I know him through a friend of Spencer Clapp, a teammate of mine (at Wake Forest),” Newman said. “He definitely hit me up and told me he would be in the area, and I told him we could definitely get some work in when we get a chance during the off-season.”
Graves said earlier this month he hasn’t had a chance to talk with Newman much this season. Both have busy weeks with school, practice and games on the weekend.
“It’s pretty big to come from the same area, and doing what we are doing here in Winston,” Graves said. “He’s been making tremendous plays there for Wake Forest and that’s why they are so successful.”
Newman has been banged up recently, missing the Deacons’ 22-20 win over Florida State earlier this month. The Deacons will play N.C. State on Saturday, and Newman is likely to be back in the starting lineup. He’s had a left shoulder injury that kept him out of the win over Florida State.
Newman signed with the Deacons out of Graham High School, and was redshirted his first season. He waited for his change before grabbing the starting spot from Sam Hartman coming into this season.
Graves, despite his success at Eastern Guilford, had exactly one scholarship offer and it was at WSSU.
Last season as a freshman the Rams had to turn to Graves when Rod Tinsley suffered a concussion and was lost for the season. Graves went 4-1 as a starter and was the clear-cut starter this season where he’s had some growing pains. He was the freshman offensive player of the year last season in the CIAA.
Graves, who is two years younger than Newman, looked up to Newman and watched him play numerous times in high school. Because Graham and Eastern Guilford are different classifications based on enrollment they never faced each other in football.
Graves and Newman are both outstanding athletes and were also basketball players in high school. However, according to Graves they never faced each other on the court.
“There was one time where we were playing them in a Christmas Tournament but we went on vacation so I missed that game,” Graves said when he was a sophomore in high school and Newman was a senior.
When the Deacons opened their season on a Thursday night against Utah State at BB&T Field, Graves went across town to see Newman play.
“He played at Graham and I grew up watching him play a lot,” Graves said about Newman. “I saw a list when I was like a sophomore of a top 5 passing yardage in our area and he was like two or three on the list and I was fifth or something like that, so that’s cool to kind of look back at the stats.”
Graves said Newman and John Lamot (Eastern Alamance), who plays linebacker at Boston College, were all three quarterbacks at area schools in Burlington.
“I definitely looked up to John and Jamie when I was coming up through the ranks,” Graves said.
Bob Sutton, an award winning sports editor of the Burlington Time-News since 1995, has seen a lot of high-school talent come through the Burlington area and move onto to college. He says it’s rare to see two quarterbacks in the same city playing college football at the quarterback position.
“I don’t remember it ever happening before, at least in our area,” said Sutton, a two-time winner of the state’s National Sports Media Association Award. “We cover nine schools and to have two schools (Graham High School and Eastern Guilford) with former quarterbacks at two different schools is rare. And it’s not far from our area.”
Graves says what really helped him and his twin brother, offensive lineman Kendyl, who is a starter for the Rams, is what Newman said to him once he signed.
Said Newman: “I think he asked me right before he came up here… He just asked me what’s it like, have I ever been around to WSSU, stuff like that, just to get a feel for the town. It’s a good city. A lot of good, interesting food places.”
Thanks to what happened on Saturday in the CIAA the Rams’ season took a turn for the better and they can still win the Southern Division. If they do that they would have a chance to play for the CIAA title in the championship game in Salem, Va. next month.
As for the Deacons, they have a chance to play in a major bowl game depending on their final five games.
“We both just want to keep going and help our teams win,” Graves said.
Staff writer Conor O'Neill contributed to this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.