Coach Steve Forbes has added a transfer that he and his staff are familiar with for the second time in the last couple of weeks.
Jalen Johnson announced Monday that he’ll join Wake Forest’s men’s basketball program as a graduate transfer after playing at Tennessee for the last three seasons. He’ll be immediately eligible with one season to play.
Go Deacs!! 🎩 pic.twitter.com/3hCnfhRupi— Jalen Johnson (@The_Jalen_) June 8, 2020
The familiarity between Johnson and Forbes is that Johnson was signed to East Tennessee State before Forbes was named Wake Forest’s new coach.
Johnson, a 6-6, 196-pound wing, averaged 3.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per game last season at Tennessee. The Durham native is a career 35.8% 3-point shooter (34 of 95) who had a career-high 13 points at Mississippi State last season.
“Jalen is an extremely gifted offensive player who can really score the ball, especially from behind the 3-point line,” Forbes said through a news release when he signed with ETSU. “He’s long, athletic and gives us added size and experience on the perimeter. Jalen is a very mature young man and is someone I expect to provide leadership to our team on and off the court.”
On May 31, Daivien Williamson announced he’d transfer from ETSU to Wake Forest.
Johnson’s announcement leaves the Deacons with two scholarships remaining for next season, and it seems clear at least one of those will be used on a post player. Wake Forest currently has Ody Oguama and Tariq Ingraham as scholarship post players, along with walk-on Sunday Okeke — and Ingraham and Okeke are both coming off torn Achilles injuries that ended their seasons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Ho hum , another signee who's bounced around from program to program whose career "high" is 13pts.! Yep, these signees will return Wake to "prominence" again! [whistling]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.