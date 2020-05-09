Jahcobi Neath will exit the transfer portal and return to Wake Forest, he announced Friday night on Instagram.
Neath entered the transfer portal about a week and a half ago, between the firing of Coach Danny Manning and hiring of Steve Forbes.
Neath’s return gives Forbes a point guard with ACC experience to turn the ball over to in his first season.
A freshman last season, Neath played in 30 games and averaged 5.3 points and 2.2 assists per game. Operating as the backup point guard behind Brandon Childress for most of the season, Neath shined late — all four of his double-digit scoring performances came in the last six games, including 16-point outbursts against Georgia Tech and Duke in back-to-back games.
The 6-3, 200-pounder made 12 of 25 3-pointers, which looks better when considering he was 0-for-3 in his first nine games combined. Neath was one of two players who received significant minutes, along with Childress, with a positive assist-to-turnover ratio (1.26).
The only game Neath missed was the championship game of the Wooden Legacy, in which he was held out while the program conducted a review of an incident the previous day at Disneyland.
Neath’s return marks the second official announcement of a player who entered the transfer portal returning to Wake Forest this week, joining Ody Oguama.
Forbes told Les Johns of 247sports.com earlier this week that Ismael Massoud would also exit the portal and return to the Deacons, but that has not been made official yet.
Wow a potential Nobel prize candidate sacrifices his academic journey to come back here.. awesome news huh
