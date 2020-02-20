From third in the cornerback pecking order to first is a jump Taylor will have to make, almost by default.
Taylor has played all 39 games in the last three seasons, amassing 83 tackles, 13 passes broken-up and two interceptions — both of which came in the last month of the season this past year.
He’s had experience playing as a nickel and out the outside — it’ll be interesting to track his movements within the defense.
