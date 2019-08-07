After spring practices, Shamar McCollum seemed to be the odds-on favorite to start at the defensive end spot opposite Boogie Basham. And it was reasonable to believe Manny Walker was McCollum’s backup.
After a week, it’s clear Johns — the 6-4, 245-pound native of Cartersville, Ga. — is in line to start.
“He’s close to 250 pounds and runs like a linebacker and I think he’s really starting to take steps and strides,” defensive line coach Dave Cohen said of Johns.
Johns was limited by injuries in the spring, and is now healthy and able to display athleticism that the Deacons need on their defensive line.