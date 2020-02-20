At this time last year, and even about halfway into spring practices, Johns looked like he would be the third-string defensive end.
That obviously wasn’t the case last season for the Cartersville, Ga., native. Johns was eighth on the team with 53 tackles, second with 8 TFLs and third with 3 sacks. More of a reason to watch him during spring practices is that he seemed to grow more comfortable and confident as the season went along, and has a strong foundation to build going into his third season in the program.
