Isaiah Wilkins, a Mount Tabor graduate who played at Virginia Tech for the last two seasons, is moving closer to home.
Wilkins announced his commitment to join Wake Forest’s men’s basketball program on Thursday morning.
The 6-4, 225-pound wing averaged 4.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game last season for the Hokies. Wilkins entered the transfer portal in late March after a phone call with Coach Mike Young, in which Wilkins was encouraged to seek a better system for his talent.
Under normal circumstances, Wilkins would likely need to sit out one season unless he was granted a hardship waiver by the NCAA.
Obviously, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, these aren’t normal circumstances. The NCAA is expected to vote in the coming months on the transfer rule that would grant immediate eligibility to all first-time transfers in football and basketball. It’s also widely expected that complications created by the outbreak mean all hardship waivers will be granted by the NCAA.
Wilkins is the first transfer to enter Wake Forest from another ACC school.
Wilkins’ announcement came a day after rising senior Chaundee Brown announced his intention to enter the NBA draft, maintain his eligibility and enter the transfer portal.
Wilkins becomes the second transfer to join the program; former Houston Baptist guard Ian DuBose committed to the Deacons about two weeks ago and his addition was officially announced Thursday morning.
Wake Forest currently has one open scholarship, by virtue of losing three players since the end of the season (Brown and sophomores Sharone Wright Jr. and Michael Wynn) and gaining two.
