A couple of senior defensive tackles have stood out for the Tar Heels so far — Aaron Crawford and Jason Strowbridge. They’ve combined for 20 tackles, 5½ tackles for loss and two sacks (both by Crawford).
“The two defensive tackles, again, could play anywhere in the conference,” Clawson said. “Those guys are high-level players, they’re both back from injuries, and they have experience on defense.”
They’ve also helped open up things for edge rushers. Linebacker Tomon Fox had three sacks against Miami.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.