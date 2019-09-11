South Carolina North Carolina football (copy)

North Carolina defensive lineman Jason Strowbridge sacks South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley in the season-opening game in Charlotte. 

A couple of senior defensive tackles have stood out for the Tar Heels so far — Aaron Crawford and Jason Strowbridge. They’ve combined for 20 tackles, 5½ tackles for loss and two sacks (both by Crawford).

“The two defensive tackles, again, could play anywhere in the conference,” Clawson said. “Those guys are high-level players, they’re both back from injuries, and they have experience on defense.”

They’ve also helped open up things for edge rushers. Linebacker Tomon Fox had three sacks against Miami.

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments