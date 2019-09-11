The shift at North Carolina, to go from a downtrodden team that rarely found success by the end of Fedora’s tenure to one that’s beaten two Power 5 teams in as many weeks, is astounding — regardless of where South Carolina and Miami wind up this season.
It’s a start that has the Tar Heels receiving votes in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. It also has fans thinking about a possible 4-0 start — Appalachian State is in Chapel Hill next weekend — ahead of North Carolina's Sept. 28 game against No. 1 Clemson.
