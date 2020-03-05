Ja’Sir Taylor has waited behind Essang Bassey and Amari Henderson, only starting when Henderson has been injured in the past three years.
Now entering his senior season, it’s Taylor’s time to be a starting cornerback at Wake Forest. He’s put in the time and now, almost by default, he’s the top corner at a position that Coach Dave Clawson says is “all hands on deck” during spring practices.
Except, nothing is guaranteed for Taylor — or any other cornerback at Wake Forest. New cornerbacks coach Paul Williams has made that abundantly clear.
“As everybody knows, I’m the only one with game experience, so I’m coming in thinking like, ‘I’m going to start,’” Taylor said. “With (Williams) coming in, he’s letting me know, ‘If you’re doing what you’re supposed to do, I don’t care who you are, how many snaps you played, I’m putting the best on the field.’
“And that just keeps the competition up in the cornerback group, and that’s what we need.”
Wake Forest’s defense boasts a deep and experienced line, an assortment of established and/or emerging linebackers and a safeties group that appears to be getting deeper in the spring.
Which leaves …
“We’re thin, but we’ve got some talent,” Williams said of the cornerback position.
Taylor is one of four scholarship cornerbacks, along with sophomore Isaiah Essissima, redshirt junior Tyriq Hardimon and redshirt sophomore Kenneth Dicks III.
Williams repeats that the group has talent. It’s just short on experience.
“We’ve got talent. Just have got guys that haven’t played a lot, so I mean, that’s the biggest thing, just experience,” Williams said. “Pushing them to learn it, pushing them to compete. Try to get all the rough-around-the-edges, try to clean it all up.
“Quick.”
Williams was hired in January as part of a reshuffling of Wake Forest’s defensive staff. Former cornerbacks coach Ryan Crawford is now nickel backs coach/assistant special teams coordinator, so he’s still overseeing some of the cornerbacks when they line up at nickel.
Williams is a quintessential cornerbacks coach — this season will be his 23rd in coaching, and all but two of those have been spent as either a cornerbacks coach or defensive backs coach. In that time, he’s had 12 defensive backs drafted.
“He’s just a very experienced, mature coach that’s coached at a high level. And I think he commands the room, he’s extremely demanding,” Clawson said. “We have to hold those guys accountable and we’ve gotta get some guys ready to play there.”
Under Williams, Taylor and Essissima said there’s much more focus on the technical aspects of playing cornerback — and the consequences of not adhering to technique can come quickly.
During a practice last week, Essissima was overly physical a couple of times in a drill with receivers — plays that would’ve likely been called pass interference. His reward was doing 10 push-ups on the sideline.
“He’s not going to let you get away with anything, he’s going to yell at you, he’s going to make sure — he’s going to strive for perfection, so that’s what you want out of a coach,” Essissima said. “I’m getting used to his coaching style, but it’s coming along fine.”
Williams knew the task ahead when he took the job, inheriting a position group that was losing two players who combined for 82 career starts. It’ll take some help from the group’s lone remaining player who has starting experience to lead the cornerbacks.
Taylor “had the chance to just cruise in the back, not speak up much,” he said, in his first three years in the program. Bassey was a captain this past season, Henderson a fifth-year senior.
Now Taylor has to speak up, or a group with four scholarship players — at least until the summer, when freshmen Caelen Carson, Gavin Holmes and J.J. Roberts enroll — won’t have much leadership.
“I’ve got a couple of younger guys that I’ve gotta get a handle of, and I think we’ll be good,” Taylor said. “I don’t speak at all. That’s what I’ve gotta work on, that’s what I’m trying to do.”
Taylor knows, though, that he can’t become the outward leader whose voice carries throughout the room overnight.
“Instead of like, forcing myself, screaming at people and yelling at people, I just pull people to the side and talk to them, be like a mentor,” Taylor said. “I don’t want to put (out) fake energy and act like I’m this big, bad guy, which I’m not.
“I’m just learning the ropes, just like them.”
In the cornerbacks room, everybody is learning. At least right now, six months before the season opener, there’s room for error.
And push-ups.
