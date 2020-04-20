Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman has two areas at his family’s home where his dad, brother and he can work out. The basement is where the Hartmans have heavier weights, and outside is a makeshift Venice Beach with free weights.
“I’ve been very lucky, my dad has always kind of been pushing lifting, so my house, I have a gym that’s pretty much fully equipped with everything I need,” Hartman said.
Deacons offensive lineman Zach Tom has two dumbbells. At least the weights are adjustable and go up to as much as 52½ pounds.
“The only time I really go out is to work out. Other than that, I’m just in here … just sitting on my phone,” Tom said. “I’ve got two dumbbells. That’s really it.”
That’s the dichotomy of what college football players all over the country are facing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. At a time of year — after spring practices but before the end of the semester — when Wake Forest football players would be working out four days a week, they’re spread thin and left to their own devices to stay in shape for a football season that may or may not arrive on time.
“I’m like, anything you guys feel you can do that’s outside the realm, (do it), because a lot of these guys don’t have anything, they don’t even have weights,” says Wake Forest director of performance Brandon Hourigan. “It’s tricky. … You know, everybody is on the same deal.
“There’s nobody out there like, oh, they’re getting the best of it. No. In terms of that, you’ve gotta make the best of it yourself.”
The NCAA’s cancellation of competitions and practices also means organized team workouts were nixed. So everything college teams do right now is voluntary — though there are varying degrees of how often staffs contact players with recommended workouts.
Wake Forest’s strength and conditioning staff for football conducts weekly meetings and also makes phone calls to players to check in. At Appalachian State, the strength and conditioning staff posts daily, voluntary workouts on social media platforms for players and conducts bi-weekly Zoom meetings to check in with position groups. At UNCG, the school’s strength and conditioning staff is using Instagram and Zoom to work with student-athletes.
Players aren’t required to follow the workouts or provide feedback — but doing so certainly helps. And while perhaps not the case in recent weeks, staying in constant contact last month helped as it was a progression of losing access to gyms, fields and equipment as stay-at-home orders were issued at various times throughout the country.
“Who knows who has whatever kind of cockamamie workout that they’re going to think up themselves and do, and think, ‘Yeah, that was good for me,’” Hourigan said. “Because some of the things I’ve heard from them … ‘Yeah, I took a 3-mile run.’
“I’m like, ‘Dude, seriously? How many times have you ever seen — is a sprinter comparable to a marathon runner? What are their body types? One’s muscular and one’s skinny. Well, do you want to be that skinny dude?’”
Hourigan and his team of assistants — Chad Bari is assistant director, and then sports performance coordinators are Brendan Nave, Chris Jones and Nick Zinani — have been forced to get creative for workout suggestions for players with limited resources.
“I’ve been looking at different things around our house that can be used as equipment and weights,” Bari said. “You kinda become a little more creative, but everything falls back to your fundamental movements and what we try to do even when we’re in our weight room.”
Cinder blocks can become replacements for dumbbells. Some workouts include filling a backpack with books and hauling it around. Hartman said he’s spent some time pushing his brother’s car around the neighborhood.
Hourigan filmed a workout of himself that included most of the following — pushing his truck, using cinder blocks as weights and lugging around a backpack.
Some Deacons seem more receptive than others.
“One kid told me he’s cutting down trees. I was like, ‘Dude, didn’t you see the video? I did a whole thing on backpacks, cinder blocks. I think that’d be easier than cutting down a tree,’” Hourigan said.
The strength and conditioning staff for a Power Five conference football program fits the takes-a-village description. Hourigan heads a five-man staff, and they’ve divvied up position groups to have more personal relationships.
Hourigan keeps in touch with quarterbacks, offensive linemen and tight ends. Bari has running backs and wide receivers; Jones has defensive linemen and linebackers; Nave has defensive backs and specialists; and Zinani coordinates with injured or rehabbing players.
The situation has given the assistants a chance that they wouldn’t normally have to address large segments of the team — something that’s made Hourigan proud, under the circumstances.
“If we were training they would never get an opportunity to talk in front of everybody, like 30 people, on the Zoom or whatever. And to conduct themselves in a way that — I’m proud of these guys … they did awesome,” Hourigan said. “That made me feel really good, it really did, because they don’t get that opportunity to do that.”
In a typical spring practice, Bari spends most of his time monitoring numbers spit out by Catapult, the system that Wake Forest uses to measure players’ heart rates, distance covered and top speeds, among other things.
And so, in lieu of the Deacons’ spring slate, Bari and the rest of the staff have implemented a different form of technology. The team uses an app called TeamBuildr that allows the staff to upload workouts, and the players can upload results and feedback directly to the app — speeding up and organizing the communication process.
“All of our players, that’s the one thing you know they’re going to have, they’re always going to have their phones close to them,” Bari said. “So, to have that, to be able to pull up the program that way and not lose a sheet of paper or dig through an email when we send them a program that way, to be able to open up an app and it’s right there, it’s been extremely beneficial.”
Its benefits aren’t lost on the players, either.
“We got a new app that gives us all the lifts and the conditioning and they check on us weekly and that’s been awesome,” Hartman said. “It shows that they’re still working hard and it’s very appreciated by the players.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.