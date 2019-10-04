WakeFB (copy)

Wake Forest sophomore safety Coby Davis has missed the last two games. 

Clawson was knocking on wood when he said it, but after the win against Boston College he noted that the Deacons have been fortunate to stay relatively healthy this season.

“As the year has gone on, we’ve lost guys. But then it always seems like we’ll get this guy back or that guy back, whether it be Tyler Williams or Kendall Hinton or Jaquarii Roberson,” Clawson said. “We’ve had the fortune of health so far and hopefully that’ll keep up.”

The most-significant injury of note for next week is probably safety Coby Davis, who injured his hamstring in the North Carolina game and hasn’t played since. In his absence, Traveon Redd and Trey Rucker played most of the free safety snaps against Elon and Boston College.

It’ll be worth checking on the status of Sulaiman Kamara, who sustained an apparent knee injury against Boston College. He has 12 tackles this season. Fellow defensive tackle Rondell Bothroyd also sustained an apparent injury against the Eagles, but he appeared to be OK after the game.

