Miami’s defense is the worst in the ACC, with a defensive efficiency rate (104.4 points allowed per 100 possessions, per KenPom) that ranks 210th in the country.
In a four-game losing slide in January, Miami gave up at least 80 points in each game. Last weekend, the Hurricanes gave up 99 against Florida State.
Wake Forest hasn’t scored more than 80 points since a Dec. 7 loss to N.C. State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.