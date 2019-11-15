It’s early, but this already does not appear to be a similar Charlotte team to the one that Wake Forest beat 80-57 and 80-56 in the past two seasons.
Charlotte won 71-58 on Tuesday against Davidson, an impressive victory in a Queen City battle that saw the 49ers lead by as much as 24 early in the second half.
Charlotte is in its second season with Ron Sanchez as coach, and is still — because one win in November doesn’t make a program — developing in the former Virginia assistant coach’s image. But knocking off a traditional mid-major power like Davidson already illustrates growth under Sanchez.
