The high temperature for Houston on Friday is forecast to be 102 degrees, per The Weather Channel. Humidity is set to be 49% during the day, and goes up to 65% at night.
It’ll help the Deacons that they’ve spent the past month practicing in North Carolina.
“Fortunately we live in North Carolina, and when we had a chance to go out and get heat work, we did it,” Clawson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.