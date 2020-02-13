Wake Forest doesn’t lack for dangerous hitters, but there will have to be some tinkering in the positions they play to get the best bats into the lineup.
Lanzilli started every game last season in left field, but he’s expected to play some third base. Turconi made 33 of his 42 starts last season at second base, and he’ll slide over to shortstop and take over for Patrick Frick, who was drafted. DJ Poteet started 47 games in center field last season, and he’s expected to be at second base. Ludowig will be in the outfield, but when Lanzilli is at third, the Deacons are likely to have two inexperienced outfielders out there with Ludowig.
