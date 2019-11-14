Boston College Clemson Football

Isaiah Simmons (11) leads the Tigers with six sacks this season.

Clemson had three defensive linemen selected in the first 20 picks of the NFL draft, a cornerback picked in the second round and another defensive lineman picked in the fourth round.

In related news: Clemson’s defense is allowing fewer points per game (13.1 last year, 11.5 this year) and yards per game (285.9 last year, 251.5 this year).

“With Clemson every year you look at who they’re going to graduate and you have a little bit of hope and then you watch the film,” Clawson said.

