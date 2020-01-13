NC State Virginia Tech Basketball

Virginia Tech's Jalen Cone celebrates a 3-point shot against N.C. State on Saturday. 

 The Associated Press

Virginia Tech brings a couple of guards off the bench who went to high schools less than 20 minutes away from Wake Forest.

Isaiah Wilkins is a sophomore guard from Mount Tabor and averages 5.1 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. He’s been limited recently, scoring a combined 10 points in the last four games on 3-for-14 shooting.

Jalen Cone is a freshman guard from Walkertown who reclassified so that he could start his collegiate career early. It appears that Cone’s learning curve has taken a turn for the better, recently — he’s had scoring outputs of nine, 11, 19 and 10 in four of the last five games, with the exception being a scoreless outing against Virginia.

