Wake Forest NC A&T Mens Basketball

N.C. A&T forward Tyrone Lyons dribbles against Wake Forest's Isaiah Mucius earlier this season. 

Wake Forest sophomore Isaiah Mucius enjoyed — of course — some of his mom’s mac and cheese while he was away for the break.

He also spent a bit of time reviewing film with his dad and trying to make some adjustments to his game.

“Just making smart shots, slowing down a little bit. Making sure I’m in the right spots defensively,” Mucius said of what changes he and his dad discussed. “Pressuring the ball a little bit more, using my length to my advantage.

“I think that’s one thing that coaches are stressing to me and also myself, I have a 7-foot wingspan, so making sure I use that on the defensive end as much as possible.”

