AppStateFB (copy)

Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) returns a kick.

Thomas Hennigan is in the midst of a season that’s reminded everyone how good he is.

After a quieter season in 2018, Hennigan is second on the team in receptions (43), yards (533) and receiving touchdowns (four). He’s one of three receivers on the team with more than 40 receptions — the others being Malik Williams with 45 and Sutton with 41.

The Journal asked what Hennigan has learned from this season, from the coaching transition through now, with the Mountaineers one game away from playing in the second Sun Belt title game.

“Just to stay positive and stay with an open mind. That’s kind of been my theme throughout college football: keep an open mind, keep being positive,” Hennigan said. “Coach (Pat) Washington’s been really good with me this whole year. He’s a really good coach. You know, as far as just he’s always calm, he’s very collected and he’s just good at relating with us as players to figure out what he expects from us and what we should expect from him.

“This year, it’s just been a lot of learning experience. Being able to do this for a third time is such a blessing. I just can’t wait to finish out the season with these guys.”

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

ejoyce@wsjournal.com

@EthanJoyceWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/asu/app_trail

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments