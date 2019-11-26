Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) returns a kick.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Thomas Hennigan is in the midst of a season that’s reminded everyone how good he is.
After a quieter season in 2018, Hennigan is second on the team in receptions (43), yards (533) and receiving touchdowns (four). He’s one of three receivers on the team with more than 40 receptions — the others being Malik Williams with 45 and Sutton with 41.
The Journal asked what Hennigan has learned from this season, from the coaching transition through now, with the Mountaineers one game away from playing in the second Sun Belt title game.
“Just to stay positive and stay with an open mind. That’s kind of been my theme throughout college football: keep an open mind, keep being positive,” Hennigan said. “Coach (Pat) Washington’s been really good with me this whole year. He’s a really good coach. You know, as far as just he’s always calm, he’s very collected and he’s just good at relating with us as players to figure out what he expects from us and what we should expect from him.
“This year, it’s just been a lot of learning experience. Being able to do this for a third time is such a blessing. I just can’t wait to finish out the season with these guys.”
Appalachian State graduate wide receiver Keishawn Watson (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wide receiver Keishawn Watson celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Texas State.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Texas State junior wide receiver Jeremiah Haydel (3) catches a pass as Appalachian State sophomore defensive back Shaun Jolly (3) tackles.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) hands off to junior running back Darrynton Evans (3).
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) of Appalachian State catches a touchdown pass against Texas State.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) and junior offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil (58).
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) runs the ball as Texas State senior defensive back Alvin Pacheco (2) attempts to tackle.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State head coach kneels with junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) after Sutton sustained an injury on a play.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State senior tight end Collin Reed (87), sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4), junior offensive lineman Noah Hannon (60) and junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) take the field for the Mountaineers' game against Texas State on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) takes the field for the Mountaineers' game against Texas State.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Texas State sophomore quarterback Tyler Vitt (11) passes on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State senior linebacker Jordan Fehr (59) celebrates after recovering a fumble on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Boone, N.C. The fumble was later overturned.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) is tackled after a run by Texas State senior linebacker Nikolas Daniels (30).
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) runs the ball.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) of Appalachian State celebrates after scoring a touchdown with junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) and junior offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil (58).
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State senior defensive back Desmond Franklin (6) tackles Texas State senior wide receiver Mason Hays (10) after a reception.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Texas State senior wide receiver Hutch White (80) is tackled by Appalachian State senior linebacker Jordan Fehr (59) and senior defensive back Josh Thomas (7).
Andrew Dye/Journal
Junior running back Darrynton Evans of Appalachian State runs through an attempted tackle by sophomore cornerback Jarron Morris of Texas State.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State junior defensive lineman Tommy Dawkins (91) celebrates a tackle.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) is carried by the pile.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) passes.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State senior linebacker Noel Cook (20) celebrates a tackle.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Jalen Virgil (11) runs the ball.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State’s Jalen Virgil (11), who has scored four touchdowns this season, will see more playing time at wide receiver after Corey Sutton’s season-ending knee injury.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) runs the ball.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) passes.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State sophomore linebacker D'Marco Jackson (52) tackles Texas State junior running back Robert Brown Jr. (23).
Andrew Dye/Journal
Texas State sophomore wide receiver Javen Banks (12) grabs a reception before dropping it.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State head coach Eliah Drinkwitz on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Texas State sophomore quarterback Tyler Vitt (11) is tackled by Appalachian State sophomore defensive lineman George Blackstock (95).
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State senior linebacker Jordan Fehr (59) on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State senior linebacker Noel Cook (20) is congratulated by teammates after intercepting a pass.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State senior defensive lineman E.J. Scott (98) celebrates after an interception by teammate Noel Cook (20).
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State senior linebacker Noel Cook (20) celebrates after intercepting a pass.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State head coach Eliah Drinkwitz instructs his team.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) runs the ball.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) passes.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) runs the ball.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Texas State junior wide receiver Jeremiah Haydel (3) is tackled after a reception by Appalachian State senior defensive back Josh Thomas (7).
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State freshman defensive back Nicholas Ross (26) tackles Texas State senior wide receiver Mason Hays (10) after a reception.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State senior defensive lineman E.J. Scott (98) celebrates after pressuring Texas State sophomore quarterback Tyler Vitt (11).
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) runs the ball.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) scores a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State junior defensive back Kaiden Smith (13) celebrates after breaking up a pass.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State freshman running back Raykwon Anderson (22) runs the ball.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State head coach Eliah Drinkwitz speaks with freshman running back Raykwon Anderson (22).
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State head coach Eliah Drinkwitz and junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12).
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) scores a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) misses a catch under coverage from Texas State sophomore cornerback Jarron Morris (15) on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Boone, N.C. Morris was called for holding on the play.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State junior quarterback Darryton Evans (3) scores a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State junior quarterback Darryton Evans (3) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Senior offensive lineman Victor Johnson (75) of Appalachian State celebrates after junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) scores a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State students cheer on the Mountaineers on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State head coach Eliah Drinkwitz greets a member of the Texas State staff.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State senior linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (24) speaks with head coach Eliah Drinkwitz after the Mountaineers defeated Texas State 35-13.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State junior offensive lineman Noah Hannon (60) leads his teammates in a prayer after the Mountaineers defeated Texas State 35-13.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State head coach Eliah Drinkwitz poses for a photo with fans after the Mountaineers defeated Texas State 35-13.
Andrew Dye/Journal
