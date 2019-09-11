Miami North Carolina Football (copy)

North Carolina’s Patrice Rene (right) sustained a torn ACL in the Tar Heels' 28-25 win Saturday against the Miami Hurricanes and is out for the season.

Injuries played a large role in North Carolina’s lack of success over the last two seasons, and the Tar Heels seem to be reaping rewards from a cleaner bill of health this year.

This week brought unfortunate news, though, as senior defensive back Patrice Rene has been lost for the season with a torn ACL and redshirt senior center Nick Polino is out indefinitely.

Greg Ross, a junior who started against South Carolina, will start at cornerback for Rene. Brian Anderson, a redshirt sophomore, will take over at center.

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments