Injuries played a large role in North Carolina’s lack of success over the last two seasons, and the Tar Heels seem to be reaping rewards from a cleaner bill of health this year.
This week brought unfortunate news, though, as senior defensive back Patrice Rene has been lost for the season with a torn ACL and redshirt senior center Nick Polino is out indefinitely.
Greg Ross, a junior who started against South Carolina, will start at cornerback for Rene. Brian Anderson, a redshirt sophomore, will take over at center.
