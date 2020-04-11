In this world without live sports, and in particular without the NCAA Tournament, CBS re-aired national championships from past seasons.
Manning was a part of two of those, both with Kansas and both teams winning titles. In 1988, Manning was the Most Outstanding Player in leading the Jayhawks to an 83-79 win over Oklahoma. In 2008, Manning was an assistant coach with the Jayhawks for their 75-68 overtime victory over Memphis.
Manning said he hasn’t watched either game all the way through recently, though.
Manning: “I think the last time I watched a good portion of (the ’88 game) was when we had our reunion at Kansas with our championship team, and we all met up. … And even on that particular evening, you missed a lot of it because you were joking and laughing with your teammates while it was on.”
