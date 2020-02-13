Wake Forest entered last season ranked 20th by D1Baseball and lost four of its first seven games.

Now the Deacons enter the season ranked in the top 25 by five of the six recognized polls, and how they handle elevated expectations — from outside and from within — will likely play a factor all season.

“We know we have to prove it and we saw last year, first weekend we were ranked and we weren’t ranked again,” Seymour said. “That’s kinda — it’s things like that, proving that we have a lot more maturity and a lot of guys will do their jobs and I think we have a great team this year.”

