Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman has now started six games in his career, and the Deacons have won five of them. He has accounted for 19 touchdowns.

Wake Forest’s redshirt junior quarterback has now started six games in his career, or half of a regular season.

The numbers are gaudy, and even more impressive when considering he started against four bowl teams last season and a Utah State team likely to wind up in a bowl this year.

Newman has completed 132 of 201 passes for 1,721 yards, 15 touchdowns and three interceptions, along with 242 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

“I think we took this as a business trip, like we take all road trips, and I think it was a good testament on the road to take care of our own business,” Newman said of the Deacons’ road proficiency.

