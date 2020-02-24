When these teams played in Durham, Duke lit up the Deacons from beyond the arc, going 11-for-23 on 3-pointers. Tre Jones and Joey Baker had three apiece, and the Blue Devils are coming into this game having made 11 in an 88-64 throttling of Virginia Tech on Saturday.
The Blue Devils have been streaky from behind the line lately, though. In three of the last six games, Duke has shot better than 40%; in the other three games, Duke’s 3-point clips have been 23.5%, 22.2% and 6.7%.
“The game plan is we’re going to scheme and there are certain things you can live with and certain things you can’t live with,” Manning said. “When they’re knocking down shots, it’s a pick-your-poison type deal.”
