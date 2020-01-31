Wake Forest Notre Dame Basketball

Notre Dame's Dane Goodwin, left, drives as Wake Forest's Brandon Childress defends during the second half of Wednesday night's game. 

Wake Forest gave up 10 3-pointers in Wednesday night’s loss at Notre Dame, its third-most this season (12 against N.C. State, 11 against Duke).

Notre Dame is only slightly more reliable on 3-pointers than Clemson — the Irish get 39.4% of their points on 3s, the Tigers get 36.8%, per KenPom.com. Losing track of shooters against the Tigers would likely be equally as detrimental for the Deacons.

“We worked on it, we talked about it, getting to their shooters and then making them put the ball down on the floor, and we didn’t do that well enough,” Manning said after the loss to Notre Dame.

