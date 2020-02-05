Go big. And come home.
Greensboro and Guilford County are part of bids to host 32 NCAA national championship events for the years 2023-26.
Henri Fourrier, the president of the Greensboro Convention & Visitors Bureau, said the area was just as aggressive in the NCAA's last bid cycle, for events in 2018-22, and was awarded 11 events. Sites will be announced in late October.
"Anything we get is a success," Fourrier said. "It's not uncommon (in the event industry) to ask and ask and ask in hopes of getting whatever you can. You can't get it if you don't ask, right?"
Familiar events to Tournament Town are on the wish list again. Greensboro has been the site of NCAA men's basketball tournament games 13 times, and the 21,000-seat Coliseum has been home to five NCAA women's basketball regionals. They're on the list, being requested for each of the four years.
Greensboro also hosted the NCAA Division I women's soccer semifinals and final twice in the 1990s, and now the Gate City is chasing not only the Women's College Cup but the Men's College Cup, too. Again, for each of the four years.
Greensboro also is bidding for national championships in Division I men's and women's swimming and diving, Division III men's and women's swimming and diving and the East regional championships for Division I men's and women's track and field. The city has hosted all of those except Division I men's swimming and diving.
"We certainly don't think we're going to get everything we asked for," Fourrier said, "but you've got to ask."
Colleges or conferences are required to submit bids, although local organizing committees could do so if a league or college was affiliated with the bid. Bids were due Monday.
Greensboro is touting its facilities as part of the bids: Events would take place at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, which includes the Greensboro Aquatic Center; the UNCG Soccer Stadium; and A&T's Irwin Belk Track at BB&T Stadium.
But the area also boasts of 10,000 hotel rooms. Fourrier's office estimates an economic impact per event ranging from $2.6 million to $2.8 million for a soccer College Cup to $4.5 million to $6 million for men's basketball.
"We're conducive to collegiate athletics," Fourrier said. "These things play to our favor."
