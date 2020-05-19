For obvious COVID-19-related reasons, Wake Forest won’t be taking its scheduled international trip this summer, as permitted once every four years by the NCAA.
That was going to be the case before Danny Manning’s dismissal and remains the case under Forbes.
When the Deacons wind up rescheduling the trip, whether for summer 2021 or beyond, it’ll likely be a trip to Europe.
“How about this, I’ve done it twice and both years coming back we won 30,” Forbes said. “And it’s kind of the same trip. With Tennessee we went to Prague, Bratislava and Vienna. Came back and won 30 or 31, I think.
“(Last summer) we went to Prague, we went to Vienna, we went to Salzburg, Munich and Budapest and had a great trip.”
Forbes had each of his East Tennessee State assistants — Jason Shay, now the Buccaneers’ head coach, and BJ McKie and Brooks Savage, now with the Deacons — coach one game during last summer’s trip.
“I sat in the stands with my president and asked if I could continue to do that during the year, he said no. But at least I asked,” Forbes said with a laugh. “That was really valuable, I mean, the kids didn’t need me screaming and yelling. They don’t need that in August, they hear my voice enough.”
ETSU’s players took a class in conjunction with the trip and learned about the history and culture of the areas they visited — an important aspect for Forbes, who holds a history degree.
