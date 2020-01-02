Wake Forest Pittsburgh Mens Basketball

Pittsburgh's Xavier Johnson tries to dribble around Chaundee Brown during last season's game at Joel Coliseum. 

On a national scope, the best thing that Wake Forest does is get to the free-throw line — the Deacons’ free-throw rate of 41.5% is 16th in the country, per KenPom, and that’s the best rate in the ACC.

But Pitt will present a challenge in a couple of ways.

The Panthers have the second-best free-throw rate in the ACC (38.1%). More importantly as it relates to Wake Forest, Pitt holds the fourth-best defensive free-throw rate in the country (19.9%).

