Freshman forward Tariq Ingraham was listed at 6-9, 230 on his recruiting profile page on
247sports.com. One of those measurements was accurate.
Ingraham weighed in at 283 when he enrolled at Wake Forest in June and is already down to 260.
“When I first came here, I wasn’t making lines and sprints and stuff. After I got a few pounds down, started coming in first in sprints sometimes, even,” Ingraham said. “I know my conditioning got a lot better, running up and down the court got a lot easier for me.”
Ingraham wants to keep shedding pounds so that he’s in the 250-255 range — he hasn’t been that low since he was 6-6 or 6-7, he said.
WFUMedia
Wake Forest senior guard Andrien White (13) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest senior guard Andrien White (13) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest sophomore forward Blake Buchanan (31) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest sophomore forward Blake Buchanan (31) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest freshman guard Jahcobi Neath (4) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest freshman guard Jahcobi Neath (4) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest freshman guard Jahcobi Neath (4) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest sophomore guard Sharone Wright Jr. (2) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest sophomore guard Sharone Wright Jr. (2) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest freshman forward Tariq Ingraham (10) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest freshman forward Tariq Ingraham (10) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest freshman forward Tariq Ingraham (10) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest freshman forward Ismael Massoud (25) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest freshman forward Ismael Massoud (25) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest sophomore guard Michael Wynn (20) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest sophomore guard Michael Wynn (20) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest freshman forward Ody Oguama (33) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest freshman forward Ody Oguama (33) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest sophomore forward Isaiah Mucius (1) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest sophomore forward Isaiah Mucius (1) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest sophomore forward Isaiah Mucius (1) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest freshman forward Grant van Beveren (52) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest freshman forward Grant van Beveren (52) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest freshman forward Grant van Beveren (52) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest junior guard Chaundee Brown (23) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest junior guard Chaundee Brown (23) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest junior guard Chaundee Brown (23) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest junior guard Chaundee Brown (23) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest senior guard Brandon Childress (0) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest senior guard Brandon Childress (0) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest junior center Olivier Sarr (30) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest junior center Olivier Sarr (30) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest junior center Olivier Sarr (30) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest junior center Olivier Sarr (30) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest junior center Olivier Sarr (30) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest junior forward Sunday Okeke (34) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest junior forward Sunday Okeke (34) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest graduate guard Torry Johnson (11) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest graduate guard Torry Johnson (11) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest graduate guard Torry Johnson (11) stands for a portrait while senior guard Andrien White (13) jokes around with him during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest sophomore guard Miles Lester (55) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest senior guard Andrien White (13) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest senior guard Andrien White (13) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest sophomore forward Blake Buchanan (31) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest freshman guard Jahcobi Neath (4) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest sophomore guard Sharone Wright Jr. (2) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest sophomore guard Michael Wynn (20) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest sophomore guard Michael Wynn (20) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest sophomore guard Michael Wynn (20) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest freshman forward Ismael Massoud (25) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest freshman forward Ismael Massoud (25) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest sophomore guard Sharone Wright Jr. (2) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest sophomore guard Michael Wynn (20) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest junior center Olivier Sarr (30) and sophomore forward Isaiah Mucius (1) stand for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest junior center Olivier Sarr (30) and sophomore forward Isaiah Mucius (1) stand for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest junior center Olivier Sarr (30) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest sophomore forward Isaiah Mucius (1) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest sophomore forward Isaiah Mucius (1) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest sophomore forward Isaiah Mucius (1) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest junior center Olivier Sarr (30) stands for a portrait as sophomore forward Isaiah Mucius (1) jokes around during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest sophomore forward Isaiah Mucius (1) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest junior guard Chaundee Brown (23) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest junior guard Chaundee Brown (23) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
Wake Forest junior guard Chaundee Brown (23) stands for a portrait during Wake Forest Basketball media day at the Shah Basketball Complex.
