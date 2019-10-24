Freshman forward Tariq Ingraham was listed at 6-9, 230 on his recruiting profile page on 247sports.com. One of those measurements was accurate.

Ingraham weighed in at 283 when he enrolled at Wake Forest in June and is already down to 260.

“When I first came here, I wasn’t making lines and sprints and stuff. After I got a few pounds down, started coming in first in sprints sometimes, even,” Ingraham said. “I know my conditioning got a lot better, running up and down the court got a lot easier for me.”

Ingraham wants to keep shedding pounds so that he’s in the 250-255 range — he hasn’t been that low since he was 6-6 or 6-7, he said.

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments