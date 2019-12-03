A repeated one but it remains constant: Wake Forest’s offensive success is reliant on getting to the free-throw line, which the Deacons did quite well in the three-game tournament.
Wake Forest made 21, 24 and 23 free throws, respectively. In the two previous games, the overtime loss at Charlotte and throttling of Davidson, the Deacons took 12 free-throw attempts in each game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.