Records
10-8 ACC, 19-10 overall
Coach
Nell Fortner
Player to watch
Francesca Pan, 13 points, 2.6 assists
Season in summary
The new coach did yeoman’s work in Atlanta, keeping the Yellow Jackets on task as the school muddled through a divorce with former coach MaChelle Joseph. Georgia Tech continues to find its confidence and is a solid team to reckon with.
