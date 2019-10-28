Wake Forest’s football game at Virginia Tech on Nov. 9 will start at 3:30 p.m., the ACC announced Monday.
The game will either be broadcast on ESPN2 or ACC Network. That designation will be made some time after this weekend’s slate of ACC games ends. If Wake Forest lands on ACCN, it would be the fourth time in the last five games that the Deacons would be on it — the exception being this week’s game against N.C. State, which is on ESPN.
The other game in the 3:30 p.m. time slot is Louisville at Miami.
The Nov. 9 trip to Blacksburg, Va., will also be Wake Forest’s first road game since Sept. 28, when the Deacons won 27-24 at Boston College. Wake Forest ends its season on the road in three of its last four games, with subsequent trips to Clemson (Nov. 16) and Syracuse (Nov. 30).
